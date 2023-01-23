A chef released 20 cockroaches into the kitchen of the pub he used to work at following a dispute with his former boss.

Tom Williams, 25, had a row over unpaid holiday after leaving his job at the Royal William IV in Lincoln, and threatened to "cockroach bomb" the kitchen on 11 October 2022, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

David Eager, prosecuting, said he then carried out his threat two days later.

Mr Eager said: "He entered the premises and released a number of cockroaches. They are a non-native species of cockroach used to feed snakes and tarantulas."

Staff at the pub are said to have immediately closed the pub, and phoned environmental health officials and pest control.

The pub's owner, in a victim impact statement read by Mr Eager, said: "The effect it has had on staff and families is large.

"It isn't just the finances of to the company, it was how the rest of the Royal William team, particularly the kitchen team, are upset with what happened.

"They were depressed that someone who they worked alongside would be so callous towards them."

The statement added that members of staff with children were particularly affected, as they had to stay late continuously cleaning the kitchen.

"They could no longer put their children to bed at night," the statement read.

The pub paid £22,000 to its insurance to cover the damage caused.

Williams was due to stand trial on 21 November, but failed to attend court.

On 28 November, he entered a guilty plea to burglary with intent to cause criminal damage at the pub and failure to surrender.

"This is a case that is littered with poor choices by this defendant," said Jeremy Janes in mitigation.

"There was a legitimate dispute. He made a poor decision to go about getting reconciliation to get, in his mind, some compensation to his perceived loss."

Mr Janes also said Williams' decision not to speak when interviewed was a poor decision and "foolish".

He added: "The final poor choice was to not attend his trial."

However, Mr Janes said Williams was angry because he needed the money to provide for his son, who he has had sole custody of since he was 23-years-old, and this led to the dispute.

Her Honour Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Williams: "You are very immature despite your age. Your son and society in general could benefit from you growing up."

Judge Knight asked Williams: "Do you want to change?" Williams responded: "Yes." Judge Knight asked again: "Do you want to see me again?" Williams said: "No." "Good answer," said Judge Knight.

Williams, of John Street, Lincoln, has four previous offences for battery, possession of a bladed weapon, ABH and being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 17-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Judge Knight added: "This is your final chance. If you breach this I am putting you back inside."

