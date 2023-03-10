Drivers on the M62 reported being stranded for several hours after heavy snow overnight.

The stretch of the motorway between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester was brought to a standstill in the early hours of Friday.

The route was temporarily closed because of the severe conditions, with problems persisting into Friday morning's rush hour.

Journalist Rich McCarthy tweeted that he had been stuck for six hours.

National Highways said there were delays of at least three hours at times on the eastbound side of the trans-Pennine section of the motorway and 90 minutes westbound.

Traffic management system Inrix reported snow ploughs working to clear the motorway. It said: Inrix says: "Long delays and one lane closed due to snow on M62 Westbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

"The motorway re-opened at around 3.30am after being shut for over an hour, but one lane remains closed. Further ahead, there are lane closures after J22, and long delays Eastbound approaching J22 as snow ploughs try to clear the carriageway."