Comedian Jason Manford stunned pupils at a primary school by dropping in unannounced to sing with them during assembly.

The comic, and judge on the current ITV talent show Starstruck, was met with screams as he made the surprise visit to Lawn Park Primary School in Leeds.

Pupils had sent the 41-year-old an invitation to the school after a video of him conducting an audience at one of his gigs in a singalong of popular assembly songs went viral.

The "assembly bangers" sketch has since inspired a fundraising single, with all profits being donated to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Manford, who gave several children a high-five as he walked into the school hall, described the warm reception from the children as "life-affirming" and "a lovely moment".

"Assembly bangers was a bit of fun, but at the same time it is raising money for The Trussell Trust during difficult times which it is for a lot of people," he said.

"This is a deprived area, a lot of these kids hopefully don't have to, but I know a lot of them will have used foodbanks at some point.

"It's just important to make people feel that [using a foodbank] is not something to be embarrassed about."

The comedian joined the pupils in renditions of This Little Light of Mine, Lord of the Dance and He's Got the Whole World in His Hands.

Teacher Emma Markham said: "It was amazing seeing the children's faces because they were so excited about doing the assembly bangers. Everybody joined in and was just enjoying being together and singing."

