An MP has warned that scampi could disappear from chip shop menus unless a bespoke visa scheme is introduced for foreign fishermen.

Sir Robert Goodwill, Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, told the House of Commons changes made to the visa system in March risk an end to the industry.

The langoustines used to make scampi are harvested in the North Sea, predominantly by Filipino fishermen.

New rules mean they now need a skilled migration visa, which requires a written English test.

In his role as chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert raised the case of Whitby Seafoods, which he says could go out of business.

Sir Robert told the Commons: "I am not crying wolf when I say this is really putting at risk the scampi industry."

The UK's scampi industry is supported by employees from Asia. Credit: PA images

"We need to come up with a solution to the language situation so that we can actually keep that fish coming in, keep those jobs onshore and keep scampi on our pub restaurant menus."

Home Office minister Sarah Dines said: "The language provisions are there for important reasons for the safety of those workers.

"It is the case there has to be a proper system of proper English level of attainment. As with every other industry in this country, there should be no exceptions."

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael told the Commons the fishing industry has drafted a visa scheme similar to one available to seasonal agricultural workers.

Ms Dines felt this would not be appropriate for a highly-skilled industry like fishing and confirmed financial support is in the pipeline.

She said: "There is going to be a detailed generous package which will be announced imminently to allow the fishing industry...to come in line."

Shadow Home Office minister Sarah Jones said: "If these differences were justified by evidence, one might have sympathy, but sectors like the fishing industry would be forgiven for thinking the Government is just making it up as it goes along."

