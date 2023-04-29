A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash between two cars outside a pub in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the incident outside The Broadway on Dewsbury Road in Beeston just before 6.30pm on Friday 28 April.

The crash involved a Nissan Xtrail and a silver Skoda Fabia. The passenger in the Skoda, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The two drivers and two other passengers received slight injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 22 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to call 101.