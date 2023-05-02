The owners of Black Sheep Brewery in Masham have confirmed they have issued a notice to call in the administrators after failing to secure new investment.

The company has blamed the 'perfect storm' of Covid-19 and the economic climate for its decision saying it is taking the action to protect the interest of its creditors.

It comes after the brewery announced last month that it had launched a "review of its strategic options" which included a potential sale.

Charlene Lyons, chief executive and executive chair of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “The directors have done their utmost to deliver new investment into the existing corporate structure.

"This has not been possible, but we are progressing with our discussions around a sale of the business.

"The business has been hit very hard by the pandemic and the sudden rise in all costs.

"Covid loans were useful but, in the end, could not sufficiently compensate for reduced cash flow in the long term.

It has been the perfect storm, but the team are confident that with a new structure Black Sheep will thrive and grow as the team set course in a new direction.”

Ms Lyons said the company were focused on achieving continuity for the brewery and its staff.

Black Sheep brewery employs around 50 staff and was founded in 1992 by Paul Theakston.

