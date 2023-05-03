A global audience of hundreds of millions of people is expected to watch the historic moment King Charles and his wife Camilla are crowned

The ceremony, which will be seen in person by thousands inside Westminster Abbey, is only the third coronation of a British monarch to be broadcast on television.

The coronation of Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth, in 1953, was watched by more than 20 million TV viewers, an event which outnumbered the radio audience for such an event for the first time.

The previous coronation, of King Charles's grandfather George VI in 1937, at a time when television access was minimal, is thought to have been seen by just 10,000 people.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK for Saturday's ceremony.

Where can you watch the coronation on a big screen in Yorkshire?

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

Glass Works, Barnsley

Ripon Cathedral

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

How can you watch the coronation?

ITV will be one of a number of broadcasters showing the coronation live on Saturday.

Nine hours of coverage will begin on Good Morning Britain on ITV1 and ITVX from 6am. Dedicated build-up will start at 8.30am, with special programming called King Charles III: The Coronation. The ceremony itself is at 11am and reaction and analysis will continue until 3pm.

