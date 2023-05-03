Where to watch the coronation of King Charles III on big screens in Yorkshire

royal event on big screen
Towns and cities across the country are erecting big screens for the coronation, similar to this event in 2016. Credit: PA

A global audience of hundreds of millions of people is expected to watch the historic moment King Charles and his wife Camilla are crowned

The ceremony, which will be seen in person by thousands inside Westminster Abbey, is only the third coronation of a British monarch to be broadcast on television.

The coronation of Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth, in 1953, was watched by more than 20 million TV viewers, an event which outnumbered the radio audience for such an event for the first time.

The previous coronation, of King Charles's grandfather George VI in 1937, at a time when television access was minimal, is thought to have been seen by just 10,000 people.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK for Saturday's ceremony.

Where can you watch the coronation on a big screen in Yorkshire?

  • City Hall, Hull

  • Trinity Market, Hull

  • City Park, Bradford

  • Piece Hall, Halifax

  • St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

  • Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

  • Millenium Square, Leeds

  • Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

  • Peace Gardens, Sheffield

  • Glass Works, Barnsley

  • Ripon Cathedral

  • Valley Gardens, Harrogate

How can you watch the coronation?

ITV will be one of a number of broadcasters showing the coronation live on Saturday.

Nine hours of coverage will begin on Good Morning Britain on ITV1 and ITVX from 6am. Dedicated build-up will start at 8.30am, with special programming called King Charles III: The Coronation. The ceremony itself is at 11am and reaction and analysis will continue until 3pm.

