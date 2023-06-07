A woman has been awarded £80,000 after surgeons accidentally cut through her bile duct during a "routine" gallbladder operation.

The 37-year-old, a mother, was having her gallbladder removed after being diagnosed with gallstones when the surgeon caused a leak which left her needing emergency treatment.

More than two years after the operation at Scunthorpe General Hospital, the woman says her quality of life continues to be affected.

She missed eight months of work due to her injuries and continues to suffer with abdominal pains and scarring.

The woman, who has not been named, said: "I was told the surgery was routine and that I would only be off work for about two weeks.

“I was rushed to Leeds hospital to have emergency open surgery to repair it, leaving me with a large scar from where I had the stent fitted.”

A legal case against Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust heard the surgeon failed to take appropriate care.

The patient's lawyers argued that a specialist x-ray of the patient’s bile ducts was needed to have a greater understanding before surgery.Legal representatives acting on behalf of the trust admitted the surgical error should not have happened and that the surgeon had been at fault, offering a full apology.

North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust spokesperson chief medical officer Kate Wood said: "I want to sincerely apologise to the patient. We recognise that the care provided here fell below the standards we'd expect.

"When this happens in our trust it is important for us to work together with our solicitors and the patient's solicitors to agree a fair settlement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.