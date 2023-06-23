Play Brightcove video

Video report by Martin Fisher

Business owners say they fear more shops could close if plans to restrict access go ahead.

Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, once known as the city's "golden mile", already has almost 40 vacant units. Shop owners believe Sheffield City Council's proposals to turn it into a "red route" could have a dire impact on footfall.

The scheme would see a bus lane marked with a red line, using number plate recognition cameras to enforce a "no stopping" policy from 7am-7pm every day.

Roadside deliveries would also be prohibited during those hours.

Andy Grice, who runs the Dark Horse pub, said: "At a time when we're running at 0-5% net profit and you take away our deliveries - it's going to close businesses."

Richard Brogden, who runs a dental practice, said accessibility for his patients would be "severely compromised."

"Particularly it has a serious effect on the more vulnerable elderly, frail and disabled patients," he said.

Marked parking spaces along the road would be removed in favour of a bus lane with no stopping allowed between 7am and 7pm. Credit: ITV News

Stretching from the Ring Road to the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield, "Eccy Road" once bustled with customers using restaurants, bars and independent shops.

Traders say worsening economic conditions have meant more empty units and fewer people prepared to take a risk. They believe the council's plans would make things worse.

"We've already seen a dip, because of the cost of living crisis and everything else - people are understandably tightening their belts," said Tim Nye, who owns Marmadukes café.

"[The red route] could be the difference between staying in business or not."

A Facebook group campaigning against the plans has over 1,500 members. A petition has received support from more than 15,000 people.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the transport committee, said the area needed a reliable bus service.

He said: “People tell me they want action to support businesses and residents through the cost of living crisis, improve the reliability of our buses, they want safer streets and they want cleaner air. They also value our fantastic local businesses, as do I.

“A reliable bus service is essential to enable more people to leave their car at home and travel by public transport. With more people travelling by bus, congestion is reduced, air quality is improved, and our streets become safer and more pleasant places to be. We need an ambitious vision for public transport and active travel to ensure we can keep Sheffield moving in a healthy and sustainable way.

“No decisions have been made on red routes yet and it is my job to work with colleagues to find solutions that meet people’s priorities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.