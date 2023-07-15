A murder investigation is underway after the discovery of two bodies in a North Lincolnshire village.

Emergency services were called to College Road in Thornton Curtis at around 3.40pm on Friday 14 July where they found the man and woman.

Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Detectives from Humberside Police confirmed they are treating the death as 'suspicious'.

The property has been sealed off as inquiries continue with an increased police presence in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer Chief Inspector Al Curtis, from our Major Crime Team said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish the circumstances of the man and woman’s death.

A homicide investigation has commenced, and both deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time until we establish the facts. We can confirm we are not looking for any else in relation to this enquiry."

Specially trained officers have notified the next of kin of both victims who are being supported throughout this incredibly difficult time.

Chief Inspector Al Curtis added:“We would like to reassure local residents there is no risk to the wider public and that we will be conducting house to house visits to provide reassurance. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to our officers."

