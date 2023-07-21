A health club has admitted liability over the death of a toddler who drowned in its swimming pool.Three-year-old Rocco Wright was found face down in the water at the David Lloyd centre in Leeds in April 2018.

The fitness firm pleaded guilty to failing to ensure his safety following a prosecution brought by Leeds City Council.

An inquest into Rocco's death heard he was with his father and four-year-old sister for a swimming lesson at the centre in Moortown when he died.His body was in the pool unseen for around five minutes before being recovered by his father Steven.

Rocco Wright's body was in the pool for five minutes before being recovered by his father. Credit: MEN Media

A single lifeguard, aged 17 and with less than three months' experience in the job, was on duty at the time. The inquest heard that it was not until Mr Wright jumped in the pool and called for help that the lifeguard was aware anything was wrong.In a statement after a coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death, Rocco's family said: "We are extremely shocked to hear that David Lloyd chose to appoint only one lifeguard to supervise their 25 metre pool on that Saturday morning, when it was known to them that a large number of young children would be swimming."They accused the company of putting "profit before safety".David Lloyd will be sentenced on 1 August.

