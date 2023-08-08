A man whose girlfriend died by suicide just weeks after her 16-year-old son took his own life says he is trying to honour their legacy through a year of fundraising.

Richard Benson, from Leeds, has raised more than £10,000 for the Papyrus UK suicide prevention charity following the deaths of Camille and Ethan Hardman last year.

Richard and Camille, who lived in Walton-le-Dale near Preston, had been in a long-distance relationship after meeting at work years earlier.

Camille's son Ethan, an apprentice joiner, took his own life in woodland near their family home in October last year. His devastated mum died in the same place just eight weeks later.

Richard said: "The scale of grief you can’t put into words really and then to lose her so quickly afterwards,

"We’d only just finished organising Ethan’s funeral and we were straight into organising another funeral. It didn’t feel real but unfortunately it was."

Following Camille's death, Richard was inspired to take on a year of fundraising challenges after a note she left to her loved ones requested they continue to support suicide prevention charities.

He has since completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks, the Leeds 10k and staged various charity events ahead of his next feat, climbing the National Three Peaks from 18 August.

He said: "I hope Camille would be glad we have done what she wanted and carried on doing this.

"Honestly, I’ve been amazed by what we have done and the more we do the more people, who might be struggling on their own, might feel that they could open up and talk to somebody instead of trying to bottle it up."

Richard's fundraising campaign has led to him being nominated in the Outstanding Commitment category of the national 2023 JustGiving Awards.

There is advice and support for anyone affected by suicide on the Papyrus website.

