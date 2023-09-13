Thousands of plants worth more than £2.2million have been seized in a raid on a cannabis farm.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team found up to 4,000 plants across two warehouses at a former commercial premises on Hare Park Lane.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Insp Vanessa Briggs, of Kirklees District Police, said: "Cannabis production and dealing generates cash which goes straight to organised crime, helping only fuel more criminal activity which brings misery to our communities.

"I want to thank residents across the Batley and Spen area who keep contacting us with information about both suspected drugs production and crime in our communities generally.

"Every piece of information is reviewed, assessed and where possible developed for investigation."