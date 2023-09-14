A toddler was among four children attacked by "family dogs" in South Yorkshire last weekend, police say.

South Yorkshire Police has urged parents to control their animals after the two-year-old girl suffered injuries officers said would have a "lifelong, and a life-changing impact".

And they have warned that aggressive animals could be seized if they are deemed to pose a danger.

The force's dog legislation officer, PC Paul Jameson, said: “One incident, which hospitalised a 15-year-old girl, involved an XL bully that has been reported to have allegedly showed aggression previously and has been left unreported, without intervention."

South Yorkshire Police receives between 140 to 185 calls a month for dogs being out of control, causing injury, or fear within communities.

As incidents involving dogs continue to rise, it is urging parents to stop thinking ‘it won’t ever happen to my children’ and put measures in place to ensure their children’s safety.

PC Jameson added: "Nationally, and within South Yorkshire, we are seeing an increase in dangerous dog incidents and the severity of the risk they pose to members of the public.

“Sadly, last weekend we have seen innocent children at the receiving end of these dogs’ violent capabilities."

He encouraged parents to think about their own dogs and their children’s behaviour around them, but to also report concerns they may have around dogs in the community, especially where vulnerable people live.

He said: "We are not here to seize family pets, but we will intervene if the dog poses a risk and work alongside the owners, with partners and charities, to ensure the dog’s behaviour is addressed, and our recommendations are followed."