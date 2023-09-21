A Finnish toilet roll manufacturer has chosen Goole as the site for a new factory, which is expected to create more than 400 local jobs.

According to Metsä Tissue, the new "state-of-the-art" paper mill will be the largest of its kind in the UK.

The Goole factory will use sustainable technologies, it said. The company aims to operate the mill without the use of fossil fuels by 2030.

Metsä said the site in East Yorkshire will create more than 400 jobs, as well as thousands more across the supply chain and the local economy.

The factory, which is subject to planning permission, will occupy an area of around 200 acres and will have the capacity to produce 240,000 tons of tissue paper. The firm plans to build the factory in phases over the next decade.

Chief executive Esa Kaikkonen said: "Goole is the perfect location for this proposed investment. The Humber region provides a crucial gateway to the whole of the United Kingdom and the region’s ambitions to bring cutting-edge green technology and jobs to the UK matches our ambitions in clean, sustainable manufacturing"

Investment minister Lord Dominic Johnson, said it was a "huge vote of confidence in Goole, Yorkshire and Humberside".

He added: "This will have huge benefits for workers and businesses in Goole and many communities across East Riding, Yorkshire, Humberside and North Lincolnshire.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.