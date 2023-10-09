Council workers resurfaced a road around a parked car after the driver ignored a notice to move it.

Motorists were warned not to leave their vehicles on New Queen Street in Scarborough to allow contractors to carry out repairs.

But one owner failed to move their Vauxhall Corsa before work started on Thursday.

Pictures taken by resident Michael Curtis show the workers digging up the road and laying a new surface, leaving a solitary patch of the old road where the Corsa was parked.

Credit: Michael Curtis

Credit: Michael Curtis

Credit: Michael Curtis

Credit: Michael Curtis

Mr Curtis said: " I live a couple of doors away from where the car is and I was just intrigued about how the highway maintenance workers were going to resurface the road with a car parked there.

"It's still there, currently unmoved, with the old part of the road still there underneath."

North Yorkshire Council’s highways area manager, Richard Marr, said: "Our contractors have resurfaced New Queen Street in Scarborough, which has improved and extended the life of the well-used road.

"It is always unfortunate when we have situations like this, but we work around it as best we can, then, return to resurface the area under the parked car at a future date."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.