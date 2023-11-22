A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering the mother of his four children.

Wahib Albaradan, 35, is accused of killing 27-year-old Salam Alshara at a house in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said the couple are believed to have come to the UK in around 2020 and arrived in Dewsbury in 2021 with their four children.

Albaradan, of Dearnley Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates'Court on Wednesday.

The force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is investigating the incident. Officers are appealing for anyone who knew the couple to come forward.

Det Insp Guy Shackleton, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are conducting a number of inquiries to locate wider family and I would ask anyone who can assist those inquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

A manhunt was launched following the incident. Credit: MEN Media

Officers launched a large-scale search for a "named suspect" after they were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured and died a short time later.

On Monday, the force said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses said they saw a man covered in blood arrested by a large number of police who may have been armed about a quarter of a mile from where the woman was found injured.

