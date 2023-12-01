A rapist who threatened to bury his victim in the garden if she told anyone about his attacks has been jailed for 13 and a half years.

Matthew Morrell was described by police as "a dangerous man who should be nowhere near women and children" after he was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 34-year-old, from Crabgate Drive, Skellow, in Doncaster, was found guilty and convicted of rape, false imprisonment, five counts of non-fatal strangulation, five assaults, and two counts of damage to property.

South Yorkshire Police said Morrell "subjected his victim to a brutal campaign of abuse that left her with a raft of physical injuries and psychological trauma."

After she was raped and assaulted, officers say Morrell locked her in a room and told her he would "kill her" if she came out.

H e then told her: "Tell anyone about this and I'll bury you in the garden."

Morrell carried out further attacks, including stamping on her legs, yanking her hair, pushing her down the stairs and strangling her with the cord of a dressing gown.

Police say he also attacked a child and "strangled them with his bare hands."

He was found guilty on 26 September following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and sentenced on 24 November.

Det Con Jack Goodall said: "This was a heinous and horrific campaign of abuse by a dangerous man who should be nowhere near women and children.

"I cannot imagine what his victims went through and I want to commend their bravery in coming forward and reporting his monstrous crimes.

"Morrell went as far as making threats to kill the woman he raped to ensure she remained silent and, by pleading not guilty, he forced his victims to relive the abuse he subjected them to.

"We are pleased a jury has returned a guilty verdict and that Morrell is now off our streets and behind bars for a very long time."

