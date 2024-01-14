The public are being warned to stay away from cliff edges on the East Yorkshire coastline after several "significant" cliff collapses due to recent wet weather.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has urged walkers to be aware of landslips and avoid both the top and bottom of the cliffs.

The boulder clay has become unstable due to recent wet weather Credit: Coastal Services Bridlington

The Coastal Services Team said: "Following the heavy rain over the last few weeks, the cliffs are unstable and we have had a few significant cliff falls.

People are being warned that there are "significant undercuts" in some places along the top.

A spokesperson said: "The fall is about half a mile from Danes Dyke, nearer to Sewerby.

"It's just inevitable after all the rain we've had that the boulder clay has become unstable and unable to supports its own weight."

East Yorkshire has one of the fastest eroding coastlines in Europe.

The council says that it has an average erosion rate of up to four metres per year and isolated cliff losses of over 20 metres.

