Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Barnsley.

Police were called at 1.21am on Wednesday, 21 February, after a 26-year-old man was injured in a house on Cooperative Street.

He died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause understandable concern in the community and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people living in the area."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

