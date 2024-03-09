Humberside Police say an investigation into three branches of a funeral directors is centred on concern about the "storage and management" of bodies.

Cordons remain at two Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises in Hull and one in Beverley after Humberside Police received a report relating to the care of the deceased on Wednesday.

A number of bodies are now being moved from one of the locations on Hessle Road to a Hull City Council mortuary.

A heavy police presence remains at the branch of funeral directors on Hessle Road where bodies have started to be moved to a mortuary

In an update on Saturday, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We received a report on Wednesday, 6 March, expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

"Since the initial report was made on Wednesday, 6 March, teams of highly skilled detectives and specially trained staff from Humberside Police have been working closely with partner agencies, including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty’s Coroner.

"Together we have been conducting extensive enquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us.

"As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull."

The branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Beverley is one of the three under investigation

Police said specially trained family liaison officers have spoken to families involved and will continue to do so.

A phone line has been set up for those with concerns about loved ones as a result of the investigation - it is 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

Acc McLoughlin said: "We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported.

"I do want to please ask the public to remain respectful and refrain from speculation. At the core of this investigation will be heartbroken and devastated families and we ask for the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community."

Police said both Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council were assisting the force in supporting families.

