Mystery surrounds the remains of a 1930s LNER train discovered in Belgium by archaeologists during an excavation.

The historic train was found more than 400 miles from the company's headquarters in York in the Noordkasteel district of Antwerp.

The current operator of trains on the East Coast Mainline has been in touch with the team who unearthed the wagon to try to find out more about it.

Investigations have revealed that it is a wooden removals truck, used to carry people’s belongings when they moved house. It’s thought to be almost a 100-years-old.

LNER said they have no idea how the carriage came to be in Antwerp as there’s very little left of the relic as it disintegrated while being excavated.

LNER Communications Director Stuart Thomas said: “We’re fascinated by the history of our brand - just last year we celebrated 100 years since the LNER came into being in 1923. In our 101st year it’s incredible to discover a little bit of LNER history has been buried in a field in Belgium for so many decades.”

