More than 3,000 cannabis plants have been seized following a city centre police raid.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at a premises on Moore Street in Sheffield on Wednesday following a tip-off.

A spokesperson said: "The intelligence they received proved correct as the officers were greeted with 3,500 cannabis plants after busting the door open."

Police uncovered the cannabis farm after a tip-off. Credit: South Yorkhshire Police

Acting Det Insp Victoria Kenny said: "This is another excellent find for our officers, with a significant amount of drugs being taken off the streets of Sheffield.

"Many people may think that growing cannabis is a minor offence but these grows are often linked to serious organised crime groups who pose a great risk to our streets."

Three men, aged 27, 28 and 36, were charged with cannabis production.

They will appear in court on 2 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.