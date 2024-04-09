Acclaimed television boss Sir Paul Fox has died at the age of 98, his family has said.

The former Parachute Regiment serviceman began his career in broadcasting in the 1950s as a newsreel scriptwriter.

He went on to edit the BBC's Sportsview and Panorama and invented BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Later, as controller of BBC One, he oversaw the launch of hugely successful programmes, including Dad’s Army, Parkinson and The Two Ronnies.

He moved to Yorkshire Television in 1973, becoming managing director by the time he left in 1988, returning to the BBC as managing director of network television.

He retired in 1991, the year in which he was knighted for services to the TV industry.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "Sir Paul had a towering career in television - not just with the BBC - but across the industry.

“Few people have had such a broad and lasting impact on the TV landscape, commissioning shows that audiences have loved for decades and still love.

"From Sports Personality of the Year and Panorama to the Two Ronnies, Dad’s Army and Parkinson, his legacy is unmatched.

“He was one of the best TV executives from a golden era in television. He will be hugely missed.”

