Flamingo Land has been appointed as the preferred operator for a seaside waterpark after its previous owner went into administration.

North Yorkshire County Council said it is working with the Malton-based theme park to reopen the Alpamare site in Scarborough in time for this year's summer tourism season.

The council took possession of the site in December last year from the water park’s developer and previous tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd.

It followed an original announcement about a temporary closure due to high energy costs.

Following a three-week search for new potential operators, the council made the decision to appoint Flamingo Land, which is based near Malton, 21 May.

Flamingo Land’s chief executive and owner, Gordon Gibb, said: “This is an exciting new venture for us. It’s a big challenge for us but we are always up for a challenge at Flamingo Land.

"We aim to get Alpamare open to the public again in July.”

Flamingo Land’s chief executive, Gordon Gibb (L), and North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd (R), at Alpamare Waterpark Credit: North Yorkshire County Council

Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that Flamingo Land is our preferred operator.

“It is great to be looking to work with a well-established, local and trusted operator.”

Flamingo Land are to operate the site in the short term while a more permanent plan can be put in place.

Flamingo Land itself opened in 1959 and the company has previously run Pleasure Island in North East Lincolnshire and is the preferred bidder for a new adventure holiday development at Loch Lomond.

