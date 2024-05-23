A Leeds schoolgirl has had her Lego creation illuminated in a drone light show over the New York City skyline.

Lotty Ingle, 10, was one of just six children from around the world chosen by the company to have spacecrafts they designed and built displayed in the night sky.

Lego had asked children worldwide to share their visions of how they would like to explore space - after a study found 86% of kids are interested in finding new planets, stars and galaxies.

Lotty's spacecraft is a bed with butterfly wings complete with a snack draw for long journeys.

Lotty said she was "over the moon" her design had been chosen Credit: LEGO Group

She said: "My mum thinks that a bed isn’t the most realistic spaceship, but I love exploring and sleeping, so why can’t I have the best of both worlds?

"I know that I’ll probably be quite tired after meeting so many aliens and I also need to let them try all my favourite snacks. I’ll need to have at least three types of biscuits in my drawer."

Other creations chosen included a turtle spaceship that walks on the moon, a dog spaceship with 360° windows to see all that space has to offer, and a dinosaur ship with a jetpack.

Lego said the stunt was part of efforts to unite children's curiosty about space. Credit: LEGO Group

Lego has coined the term Unidentified Playing Objects or UPOs to describe the crafts.

Didac Perez Soriano, Associate Master Builder at the LEGO House, said: "Children are our inspiration for play and creativity. At LEGO House, we aim to provide the pinnacle experience for letting play and creativity run free, and that’s why I leapt at the opportunity to build 3D representations of their creative spaceships in LEGO bricks.

"The imagination shown by young children around the world was mind-blowing and this was one of the best experiences I have had."

