Katy Marchant arrives at Leeds Railway Station

Olympic gold medalist Katy Marchant was given a hero's welcome as she arrived back in her home city of Leeds.

The 31-year-old cyclist, who was part of the team who won the women's team sprint in Paris, was greeted with party poppers and cheers by friends and family waving Union flags at Leeds Railway Station on Monday.

Carrying her son, Arthur, who saw her triumph in the French capital, she told ITV News it was "so special" having her family in France.

Speaking just hours after attending the Games' closing ceremony, she said: "It's going to take a while to sink in. It's really lovely to have their support."

Great Britain's Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell celebrate with their gold medals. Credit: PA

Marchant won gold alongside Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell, breaking the world record in all three rounds of their competition.

They beat New Zealand in the final.

It sparked emotional celebrations in the velodrome with Marchant kissing her two-year-old son at the side of the track while the 25-year-old Capewell could be seen in floods of tears as they embraced.

The Olympic title was vindication for years of hard work by the team to become competitive, after Marchant was left to fly the flag alone at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, winning individual bronze in Brazil.

