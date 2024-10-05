Rail passengers are being warned of three back-to-back weekends of disruption on the East Coast Mainline this October.

Upgrades to track and railway equipment will close parts of the line between Doncaster and Grantham on 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th and 20th.

Trains still running may use diversionary routes and will be busier, while some could involved a rail replacement coach services.

Network Rail is urging passengers to check their route before they travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s East Coast route director, said: “I’d like to thank people in advance for their understanding ahead of our essential railway upgrades this October. When complete our work will bring mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight on the East Coast Main Line.

“However, upgrading complex equipment like switches and crossings means we have no choice but to close sections of railway and stop trains running so engineers can quickly and safely carry out our work.

"I’d urge anyone wanting to travel over the weekends concerned to check National Rail Enquiries and plan ahead, allow extra time to get to where you need to be, and be prepared for some of your journey to be by coach."

