A baby has been delivered alive after her heavily pregnant mother fell to her death from a tower block in Leeds.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s but has not been named, died after falling from Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts, at around 10.25am on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office had been informed.

A spokesperson added: "The woman, aged in her thirties, was in the late stage of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital after the incident and is receiving critical care."

Tributes have been paid on social media to the woman.

Megan Moore wrote: "Rest in peace you beautiful lady. I cannot believe I'm actually writing this.

"Always a beautiful soul in and out...Thinking of your children at home and praying for your baby girl in hospital will be okay."

