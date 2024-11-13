Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was hit by a tractor in a quarry car park.

Officers were called to Welton Quarry, on Blue Stone Heath Road, Lincolnshire, following the incident at around 4pm on Monday, 11 November.

The man had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police's serious collision investigation unit is making enquiries as the crash took place in a public car park.

They are appealing for information of footage of the incident. The tractor, a blue New Holland vehicle, was towing a trailer with the registration FY24 ZNA.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "If you were you driving along the A1208 Bluestone Heath Road at Welton Le Marsh of the surrounding area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm and have a dashcam, please check your footage and see if you captured the vehicle, and share that footage with us."

