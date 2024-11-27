Play Brightcove video

Video from Mainsgill Farmshop.

A thief who was caught on CCTV driving his car into a worker who tried to block his escape from a farm shop has admitted a range of offences.

The video shows Alain Lewis, 58, driving directly into the staff member after stealing items from Mainsgill Farmshop in Richmond, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, 23 November.

The black Vauxhall Corsa sped off with the worker on the bonnet.

After it was posted on social media, the video has had more than 1.3million views.

The shop has since confirmed the employee was "shaken up" not injured.

Lewis, from Goole, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to shoplifting, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at York Magistrates Court.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on 17 December.

