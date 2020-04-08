WhatsApp audio recording is slammed as fake news by Public Health England

Public Health England have assured us that the recording is fake. Credit: ITV News Central

A number of viewers have contacted us asking about an audio message that is being forwarded on social media stating "facts" about coronavirus. The message, which is voiced to make it look like it's been leaked by someone working with the ambulance service, states that on Thursday (9 April) the UK will hit its peak and face 900 deaths per day from coronavirus. Public Health England have now told us that this recording is fake news and they are urging people to ignore it.

“We are aware of a voice message circulating about the ambulance response to coronavirus, as well as restrictions on movement and predicted case numbers, which claims to have come from PHE. "This is fake news, and we would urge people to ignore the message and not share it further. – Professor Viv Bennett, Chief Nurse at Public Health England

The hoax message states that one third of the 900 deaths will be babies, children and teenagers with no underlying health issues. It also says that when this happens the NHS will become overwhelmed and unable to respond. The harrowing recording goes on to suggest that people will be told to manage their symptoms at home and no ambulances will be sent to patients, even those who are struggling to breath.

More worryingly, the women in the audio track says that every mortuary in the UK is full and they are now sending bodies to ice skating rinks across the UK. The fake recording also claims that as of next week the government will announce no daily exercise and street marshals will be in place who will order papers to be stamped if getting medicine or essential food. West Midlands Ambulance Service also branded the recording as "Fake News" and have encouraged people to stop sharing it. It comes a day after WhatApp announced that they will be limiting messaging forwarding to stop the spread of disinformation during the coronavirus outbreak.