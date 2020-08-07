The landlord of a pub in Staffordshire has admitted he was 'simply not strong enough' when it came to enforcing social distancing on his premises.

The Crown and Anchor in Stone was linked to a coronavirus outbreak involving 19 confirmed cases.

Around 1,000 people have since been tested for Covid after health chiefs urged anyone who had worked at or visited the pub between July 16 and 18 to get checked.

Landlord Custodio Pinto apologised on social media as pubs across the UK were advised to ensure adherence to Government guidelines.

First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest regret for all the anguish, disruption and sadness that the events that occurred in the Crown and Anchor last month have caused to so many. However, on July 18, I accept that I was simply not strong enough in enforcing the Government's Covid-19 secure rules...I regret I was complacent in enforcing these rules with the customers.

Meanwhile, the landlords of three pubs in Brinklow, Warwickshire, have been praised for their swift action in tackling an outbreak in the village.

Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Public Health Emily Van De Venter said they were 'impressed' that they voluntarily closed for a deep clean.

The apology from Mr Pinto comes as The Met Office predicts peak temperatures of 37C (98.6F) over this weekend in some areas.

People are being warned about the danger of gathering in large groups to enjoy the hot weather.

West Midlands councils and frontline doctors in the fight against coronavirus fear complacency over social distancing rules could lead to local lockdowns seen elsewhere in the country.

A&E doctor Ron Daniels has advised people to go out and enjoy their time in the sun but to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In Coventry, the leader of the city council has echoed a similar message by urging people to stick to social distancing guidelines.

Cllr George Duggins says the infection rate in the city could rise or fall but it depends on the public.

As temperatures hit the high 20's and in parts of the region 30 degrees people have been out basking the warm weather.

Riding bicycles along the embankment in Nottingham or enjoying an ice cream in Hollycroft Park in Hinckley in Leicestershire.

