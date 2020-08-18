An intensive care nurse is appealing for information after two tyres were punctured on her car in the middle of two 12-plus-hour shifts.

Georgia Plentz had parked her car on Cumberland Close in Ruddington, a short distance away from her home, after work on Monday evening (August 10).

When she returned early the next morning (August 11), ready for her second shift, she found that her tyres were flat.

I came back to my car at around 6.30am the next morning, ready for another 12-hour shift, to find my tyres had gone down.

Plentz didn't realise how severely punctured her tyres were until later on that day - on the way back from her second shift.

I just can't fathom why anyone would do this. It's completely pointless and is a needless disruption to the day.

Police Community Support Officer, Kathryn Lucock, of the Rushcliffe Neighbourhood Policing Team, is investigating the incident.

She says, "this is an awful incident which has caused disruption and distress to one of our key workers during a very busy and long period of work caring for our most vulnerable."

Police are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 767 of 11 August 2020.

