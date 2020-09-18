Bostock was a teenager when he first killed Credit: BPM

The family of a woman who was murdered in Leicestershire 15 years ago have been left devastated after a parole board ignored their pleas for her killer to remain behind bars.

Paul Bostock murdered two women in the 1980s. He first killed 33-year-old Caroline Osborne in 1983, by stabbing her in the neck and chest before dumping her body in Aylestone Meadows.

The murder remained unsolved for a couple of years until he went on to kill Amanda Weedon in April 1985.

Amanda Weedon was walking alone when Bostock attacked her, stabbing her more than 30 times in the neck, chest and thigh.

Bostock singled out the 21-year-old nurse moments after he had been at Caroline's grave in Gilroes Cemetery. He stabbed her more than thirty times.

It was said at the time that Bostock had an obsession with the occult and the killings were described as "ferocious" with an "element of sadism.."

Bostock was also described as "an animal who should be prevented from walking the streets again" - that last bit was his own description of himself that he put in writing whilst on remand. He added "if I suffer a hundred years I would still deserve more.."

Despite the decision to release him from prison, his victim's family still believe he's dangerous.

In our opinion, this guy is still a danger to society. It only took a few minutes to do something to a total stranger to him - my sister - and we fear that this could happen to another family and we do not want any family to go through what we have been through. Martin Weedon, Victim's brother

The Justice Minister, Lucy Frazer, explained the parole board's decision in a letter to Jane Hunt, the local MP for Amanda's family.

"I would firstly like to offer my deepest sympathy to Mr Weedon and his family for the loss of Amanda in such a senseless and brutal way. It is clear from your correspondence that, understandably, her murder continues to affect him and his family very deeply. As you are aware, Mr Paul Bostock was already being detained at Her Majesty's Pleasure for murder when he was sentenced, on 4 June 1986, to life imprisonment for Amanda's murder. His tariff was set at 20 years and one day, and expired on 2 May 2005.

It may be helpful if I explain that the decision to direct the release of an indeterminate sentence prisoner, such as Paul Bostock, is solely a matter for the Parole Board, which is independent from Government..."

"...I would like to assure you that, in making its decisions, the Board considers all the available evidence, including the circumstances of the offences and any progress which the prisoner has made in custody, in order to determine the prisoner's current risk of causing serious harm. The Board will direct the release of a prisoner, only if it is satisfied that the risk he poses can be managed safely in the community, no matter that his tariff has expired..."

"...I should advise that, where a panel of the Parole Board directs the release of a prisoner serving a life sentence, it does not mean that the panel has concluded that the prisoner now represents no risk to the public or specified individuals. Rather, the panel considers that the prisoner's risks may be effectively managed in the community, using the controls and licence conditions which the National Probation Service (NPS) has presented to them in the form of a risk management plan. That is, in effect, the statutory test to which the Parole Board has to have regard once the prisoner has completed his tariff. Thus, a release judgment made by the panel, based on their examination of the detailed assessments of qualified staff, is that the risk the offender presents is capable of being managed, using the measures and controls set out in the NPS risk management plan."

"I fully appreciate that Mr Weedon will be disappointed with this decision and I note his concerns about violent offenders who re-offend. I would like to reassure you, and Mr Weedon, that all prisoners serving a life sentence, including Mr Bostock, will be subject to a series of standard licence conditions upon their release, as well as further additional conditions to mitigate the particular risks they pose. As set out in the Parole Board Decision Summary, these might include a condition to reside as directed by their supervising officer, a no contact condition and an exclusion zone, prohibiting the offender from entering areas where the victims live, work or travel to frequently, being subject to electronic monitoring, as well as undertaking such risk reduction work considered necessary. The NPS also work closely with the police under the statutory Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements to manage such offenders in the community. If an offender's behaviour shows signs of escalating risk, their probation officer has the power to recall them to custody and must use it.

I would again like to my offer my deepest sympathy to Mr Weedon and I hope this letter provides some clarification about the Parole Board's decision, as well as reassurance on the measures in place to manage offenders in the community."

Lucy Frazer QC MP

Paul Bostock will remain on parole for the rest of his life.