Wolverhampton set to impose stricter lockdown measures

Wolverhampton is set to follow Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull by imposing stricter lockdown measures to cope with a rise in coronavirus cases.From Tuesday different households will not be allowed to mix at their homes or gardens. The Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council says 90 per cent of new cases have originated in the home.

Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell saw new restrictions put in place after a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health has announced from Tuesday (15th September) people should not host or meet people they do not live with in their home or garden, unless they’re in the same support bubble.

The coronavirus infection rate in Birmingham almost tripled in 7 days leading up to September 8th. Credit: ITV News Central

Speaking earlier in the week, the West Midlands mayor, Andy Street said: "The areas will now be escalated to an area of national intervention, with a ban on people socialising with people outside their own household."

"The ban will take effect from Tuesday 15th September, but residents are advised to avoid household mixing before then as it has been identified as one of the drivers of transmission."

