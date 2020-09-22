Nottinghamshire schoolchildren host horticultural celebration show

Horticultural shows like the Chelsea Flower Show and the Chatsworth House exhibitions might have been cancelled because of coronavirus - but that hasn't stopped pupils at one school in Nottinghamshire celebrating their gardening work.

Children at Archbishop Cranmer Primary Academy in Aslockton have staged their own show to celebrate their green-fingered gardening - and they've been judged in categories ranging from gnome design to vegetable growing, and even floral photography.

The school said they were aware of many families turning to their gardens over the lockdown, and said they wanted to celebrate the efforts of the community.

Their work was put on show in a marquee with pupils having a good look at what fruit, vegetables and other food has grown in their local gardens and outdoor areas.

Pupil Michael told ITV News Central about the significance of his gnomes at the show.

