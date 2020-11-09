Warwick Professor says Covid-19 vaccine news is "very exciting"

A Professor at Warwick Medical School says today's announcement that a Covid-19 vaccine has proven 90% effective in immunising against the virus is "very exciting".

The results are based on final "stage three" human trials.

The work of US drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, developers said results showed "initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19."

The FTSE 100 has jumped more than 5.5%, adding £82 billion to the value of its shares in the market’s best day since March, following the news.

According to Boris Johnson's spokesperson, the UK has procured 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - with 10 million of those being manufactured and available to the UK by the end of the the year.

Prof Lawrence Young, Professor of Molecular Oncology, Warwick Medical School, said: “This is a very timely and encouraging development in the race to get an effective vaccine. It is difficult to fully evaluate the interim data without more information but it appears that the vaccine is able to protect against COVID-19 disease. The big question is whether the vaccine can block virus infection and subsequent transmission. This additional data will be generated as further confirmed cases are identified and analysed. This trial is using a mRNA-based vaccine containing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein combined with a lipid nanoparticle. Almost all of the other vaccines using different technology platforms are focussing on the same virus spike protein. So it is likely that some of these other vaccines will also be able to prevent COVID-19. The challenge with the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine is the need to store and maintain the vaccine at very low temperatures (-70 to -80 degrees C).”

READ MORE: Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine proven 90% effective in immunising against virus