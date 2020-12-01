HSE to prosecute following 2016 fatal wall collapse in Birmingham

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution is being brought against 2 companies after 5 workers were killed and another was seriously injured at a site in Birmingham.On 7 July 2016, Ousmane Kaba Diaby, Saibo Sumbundu Sillah, Bangally Tunkara Dukuray, Almamo Kinteh Jammeh and Mahamadou Jagana Jagana were all fatally crushed by a collapsing wall at the site on Aston Church Road in Nechells.

Tombong Camara Conteh also sustained serious injuries.The first court date is yet to be confirmed, but following a joint investigation by HSE and West Midlands Police:

Ensco 10101 Limited (previously known as Shredmet Ltd) of Riverside Works Trevor Street, Nechells, Birmingham will face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Hawkeswood Metal Recycling Limited of Riverside Works Trevor Street, Nechells, Birmingham, will face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.