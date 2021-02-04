Soldier celebrates 18th birthday on his first day working on covid ward

A soldier who has been deployed to a Worcester hospital, as part of a military team supporting NHS staff who are fighting coronavirus, marked his 18th birthday on his first day in the job.

Private Brandon Dean, is one of twelve soldiers belonging to the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment who have been deployed to carry out general duties at Worcestershire Royal Hospital and Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, both part of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

Private Dean is helping to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic as part of the military Credit: Ministry of Defence

The Armed Forces cannot deploy personnel in public-facing roles until they are aged 18 so this was Brandon’s first operational task for the Army.

In total, 370 soldiers have been deployed in support of NHS Midlands in 23 hospitals. The soldiers are assisting as either Combat Medical Technicians or, as in Private Dean’s case, carrying out General Duties.

Private Dean's first public facing role took place on his 18th birthday Credit: Ministry of Defence

The general duties soldiers are carrying out cover a range of non-clinical tasks, such as moving equipment and cleaning, as directed by NHS staff in order to improve patient care.

Private Dean was presented with a birthday cake and card from fellow soldiers during a break from duties last Friday (29 Jan) on the ward at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

It was a big surprise to get a cake and card from my unit on my first day of duties at the hospital. We are all just pleased to be doing our bit to help the NHS at this crucial time. Anything we can do to ease the pressures on nurses and doctors, who are working incredibly hard, makes this worthwhile. Private Brandon Dean

Hundreds of defence medics have deployed to NHS hospitals across the UK to work in intensive care units and other patient facing roles, providing care alongside NHS professionals.