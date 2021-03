Information for ITV News Central satellite viewers with SD-only set-top boxes

Here at ITV, we recently made some major improvements that allow the two local newsprogrammes we make for the ITV News Central region to broadcast in HD on satellite andcable. This allows most viewers to watch us in the highest quality for the first time.

Similar changes in other ITV regions mean the ITV network offers the strongest HD line up of any UK broadcaster, a public service first we are really proud of.There are also changes to some ITV regional channels currently broadcast in StandardDefinition (SD) on Sky and Freesat.

From April 13th households with an SD-only satellite set-top box in the Central East part ofthe region will still receive ITV in the usual way but will need to upgrade to a High Definition(HD) box to continue to see the correct news service we provide for that part of the region.There are no changes for our Central West service.

This affects a very small number of people with SD-only set-top boxes typically older thanten years.

You can upgrade your box by contacting your provider. It is easy to do and should take nomore than two weeks. If you are unsure if you have an SD-only box your provider will alsobe able to help.

The contact details are:

There are no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media. Satellite HD is also unaffected.

And finally, a reminder to receive the correct news service for the Central region in HD thechannel to watch on Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media is 103. If you watch on an alternative ITVchannel on satellite you may not see the news service we provide for your part of theregion. For more information please complete and submit this form and our ITVViewer Services team will respond as soon as they can.