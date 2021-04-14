Warwickshire man is charged with terrorism offences

A 23-year-old man from Warwickshire has been charged with terrorism offences. Ben Styles, from Leamington Spa, was arrested on 12th April by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands team. He was charged yesterday (13 April) with offences under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, which relate to the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. Styles is also charged with three counts of possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today (14 April) and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court in London on 30 April.