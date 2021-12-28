Play video

A man from Stoke-on-Trent has unveiled his collection of Status Quo vinyl - which is thought to be the world's largest.

Andrew Campbell has been collecting the memorabilia since 1968. Over 53 years he's amassed a selection of over 200 individual items.

He says he's been a fan since first hearing music by the band.

The band have released over 100 singles to date.

Speaking about the love of the band's music, Andrew said,

"If you're a 'Quo fan, you know exactly what you're gonna get from them. It's just music that drives you, it makes you wanna go, it makes you want to bounce up and down.

"Go with the music, go with the flow, there's no other band - fantastic band - only band for me."

The English rock band formed in 1962, under their early name The Scorpions.

They later became Status Quo in 1968.

"I started in 1968 so that's fifty three years. I've got roughly - counting everything - around about two hundred objects - vinyls, singles and LPs."

"In the sixties and seventies that was the main object [buying the record]. At that time I was also a mobile DJ so I was buying records for that and all.

"And then when CDs came out they stopped making vinyls - so it was either CDs or nothing. But I have managed to get all my stuff on vinyl which I'm really proud of."