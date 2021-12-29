Thieves 'urinate over altar' and steal bells from 900-year-old church tower

Thieves have stolen the bells from a church tower near Kidderminster and they 'even urinated on the altar'.Yobs broke into St Peter's in Upper Arley, Worcestershire, on Thursday, December 23rd and ransacked the 900-year-old church. They escaped with money from a collection box and also a set of handbells, the ropes from the big bells and even the clock from the belfry.The church is now asking people to look out for these distinctive goods.Police are currently investigating the incident, which happened at the Grade II listed building.In a Facebook post, the church said thieves broke in by kicking the door of the bell tower and then smashing down another.The post said: "They have stolen the handbells, which will not only be hard to replace but of great sentimental value."They will be hard to dispose of, so please share to make them too hot to handle."Also taken were some bell ropes, the belfry clock and the donations box, which thankfully did not contain much. It would appear that somebody decided to relieve themselves by the altar during this unwelcome visit."At the same time, there was also vandalism to neighbouring Arley Arboretum."The damage to the church will cost at least £1,000 to put right," a spokesman for St Peter's said."This was destructive vandalism with no thought to the folks who work hard for both organisations to provide amenities for the community."If you have any information which might help us to catch these people please get in touch with us at the Arboretum or the police."