Sir Dave Thompson says: "I kind of think that's about the right time for new leadership and after Commonwealth Games is a good time to make a change at the top of the force."

The Chief Constable of the West Midlands Police will step down from his post by the end of this year.

Sir Dave Thompson, who's been in charge of the force since 2016, announced his retirement this morning (27 January).

He'll oversee policing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July but he told ITV Central that'll be his last big job.

Sir Dave Thompson has been in charge of West Midlands Police since 2016. Credit: West Midlands Police

Mr Thompson says, "I will be approaching I think the seven year mark when I kind of call it a day later in 2022."

He says the Games are a big focus for the force: "I did the Commonwealth Games 20 years ago in Manchester and it felt a really good time to take the force past that point and then it will be the right time for new Chief Constable and as much as I love West Midlands Police, and as much I love policing.

Dave Thompson pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2019. Credit: PA

Sir David began his policing career at Greater Manchester Police in 1990, including policing during their Commonwealth Games. In 2007 he was appointed an Assistant Chief Constable of GMP.

He moved to West Midlands Police as the Deputy Chief Constable in 2010, in which he oversaw the force's change programme.

Since 2011 he has led the National Gangs portfolio and the Criminal use of Firearms portfolio, where he leads the UK’s response to gun crime.

In January 2016 he was appointed Chief Constable and set the strategic direction for the force within the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Plan.

He received a knighthood in 2021 and the Queen’s Police Medal in 2014 for services to policing. He was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands in 2020 for his work in the community.