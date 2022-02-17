Man arrested in London over teenager's murder in Birmingham

Police have arrested a nineteen-year-old suspect in London, in connection with the murder of a teenager in Birmingham.

Yahya Sharif was eighteen when he was found stabbed in Small Heath on December 10th last year. Police believe he was attacked by a gang of men. He had been stabbed in the chest.

The suspect was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at an address in Twickenham.

Four other people, all aged between eighteen and nineteen, have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

Yahya Sharif was found seriously injured in Coventry Road, Small Heath

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said “Our enquiries continue but we are not actively looking for anyone else in connection with Yahya’s death.

I’d like to thank Yahya’s family for their patience and support while our enquiries progressed."

