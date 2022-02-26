Clean-up operations begin in Worcestershire after floods hit the county

Play video

Clean-up operations have begun in parts of Worcestershire after floods hit the county.

Water levels on the River Severn in Bewdley in Worcestershire peaked earlier in the week.

It lead to fire crews carrying out welfare checks in boats in the area, after dozens of homes had to be evacuated when the river burst its banks on Thursday.

Rescue boats were deployed overnight after temporary flood barriers breached.

A major incident had already been declared in parts of Worcestershire as well as in Shropshire, with a threat to life warning issued.

Now, with water levels falling, teams from the county and Worcester city council can come in and clear the roads and pavements that have been under water for days.

Crews have been cleaning the roads and footpaths of silt, making repairs and cleaning out drains.

Council bosses in Worcestershire have announced an emergency financial support package to help people recover from flooding.

Applications for the Local Flood Relief Scheme open from next week.

Anyone who's had their house damaged by the floods can receive £250 to help them get back on their feet. Businesses are able to claim up to one thousand pounds.

Read more: