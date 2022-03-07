Play video

Dashcam footage caught the Just Eat rider cycling on the M6 outside Birmingham

A Just Eat cyclist was seen heading down the busy M6 near Birmingham yesterday afternoon.

In a video caught on a car's dashcam, the cyclist, is wearing a helmet and has a green Just Eat delivery bag strapped to the back of his bike.

The footage shows the rider cycling down the motorway's hard shoulder, near the Slade Road Spaghetti Junction.

After the footage was posted to social media, Just Eat said they were investigating the incident.

In a tweet, the company said: "We hold ourselves to the highest standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times."

Cycling on motorways is illegal, but it's not the first time delivery riders have been seen on some of our busiest roads.

In December last year, there were reports of another delivery cyclist on the M5's hard shoulder.