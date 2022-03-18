Police are attempting to identify a man who died after falling from a motorway bridge near Birmingham.

The Central Motorway Police Group said the southbound M6 remained closed at junction 7 near Great Barr, West Midlands, after officers were called to the scene in the early hours of Friday.

Staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service were also sent to the site following the call at 1.23am, but the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’re doing everything we can to identify him so that we can share the awful news with his family.

“The southbound carriageway of the M6 is closed at junction 7. The A34 from Walsall to the Scott Arms junction is also closed.”

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes while investigations at the scene continue.