By ITV News Central journalist Rosie Dowsing

A woman from Derby whose daughter has down syndrome says negative perceptions about the disability need to change.

Alison Allan has joined forces with other families to make a campaign video that puts down syndrome in a positive light.

Ms Allan says her 13-year-old daughter Holly loves to make friends and accepts everyone no matter who they are.

A philosophy, she says, society should adopt in order to make everyone feel included, especially in order to achieve this year's World Down Syndrome Day theme of inclusion.

Alison Allan talks about what perceptions of down syndrome need to change in order for this year's theme of inclusion to really be achieved:

Ms Allan told ITV News Central: "Holly accepts everyone at face value you know, she doesn't see the difference.

"If you're not in the best mood, Holly can come along and get you out of it quite quickly.

"Down syndrome isn't something to be feared it's not something that needs to be shut away or worried about."

Ms Allan added that negative perceptions towards the condition of down syndrome makes it even harder for new parents.

"You get told what they won't be able to do, might not be able to talk, might not be able to walk, might not be able to learn, might not be able to go to school.

"And it's everything that they won't be able to do, not things that they can do."

13-year-old Holly might be different to other girls of the same age, but her mum told ITV News Central that she loves to make friends, play in the park, play with her family, and she can light up the room.

Holly Allan has taken part in this years campaign about inclusion for World Down Syndrome Day Credit: Wouldn't Change a Thing

'Wouldn't Change a Thing'

Alison and Holly Allan are part of a campaign video to mark this year's World Down Syndrome Day.

The video promotes the global theme of inclusion for this year's day, while using a big party to show how much fun those with Down Syndrome have when they feel included.

It was put together by the charity Wouldn't Change a Thing, which started four years ago to spread positive messages and raise awareness.

This year's campaign video adopts the quote from Verna Myers: "Diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance."